Man Struck, Killed On Hwy 101 In San Carlos; Female Hit-Run Suspect Arrested

SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday evening in an apparent hit-and-run on southbound Highway 101 in San Carlos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was initially reported just after 6:35 p.m. at southbound Highway 101 and Brittan Avenue.

Officers said the 45-year-old Redwood City man walked into the No. 4 lane, and may have been under the influence of alcohol.

A Sig-alert was issued at 6:59 p.m., and the southbound off-ramps to Holly Street and Brittan were both closed.

Redwood City CHP later tweeted that a suspect, described as an Asian woman in her mid-30s, had been taken into custody.

