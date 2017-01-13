Man Struck, Killed On Hwy 101 In San Carlos; Female Hit-Run Suspect Arrested

January 13, 2017 9:59 PM
SAN CARLOS (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday evening in an apparent hit-and-run on southbound Highway 101 in San Carlos, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was initially reported just after 6:35 p.m. at southbound Highway 101 and Brittan Avenue.

Locator Map Pedestrian Struck on Hwy 101 in San Carlos

Officers said the 45-year-old Redwood City man walked into the No. 4 lane, and may have been under the influence of alcohol.

A Sig-alert was issued at 6:59 p.m., and the southbound off-ramps to Holly Street and Brittan were both closed.

CHP Investigation on Hwy 101 in San Carlos

Investigators at scene of a fatal accident on Hwy 101 in San Carlos. (CBS)

Redwood City CHP later tweeted that a suspect, described as an Asian woman in her mid-30s, had been taken into custody.

