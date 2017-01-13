Marin County Cycling Gym Member Dies Of Meningitis

LARKSPUR (CBS / AP) — Health officials say that a Northern California resident who worked out at a popular indoor group cycling gym has died of meningitis.

Marin County’s public health officer said they are trying to find others exposed to the person at a SoulCycle studio in Larkspur, the Marin Independent Journal reports Friday.

Marin County public health officer Dr. Matt Willis said SoulCycle had supplied him with a list of about 200 people with whom the deceased shared classes.

The disease is rare and risk of infection is low. It spreads through respiratory droplets, coughing and sneezing and can stay on surfaces.

The death was reported to the health department on Tuesday.

The gym’s studio manager said they have cleaned the place thoroughly and expressed sadness at the passing of a member.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.