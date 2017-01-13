RV Bursts Into Flames On Southbound Hwy 101 Near SFO

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — CHP and fire crews were responding to an RV fire on southbound Highway 101 near San Francisco International Airport Friday afternoon.

CHP first received reports of a vehicle on fire at about 2:45 p.m. Friday. The recreational vehicle was pulled over to the side of the freeway on southbound 101 but was still blocking traffic in the far right lane, according to CHP.

Twitter user Richard Hayes posted a photo and video of the vehicle engulfed in flames as he traveled to the airport.

Video of RV fire on southbound 101 next to SFO airport #sanfrancisco pic.twitter.com/3w4e48gE9B — Richard Hayes (@RichardhayesCX) January 13, 2017

Authorities were responding to the scene. So far there were no reports of injuries, though the fire was slowing traffic.