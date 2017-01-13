San Francisco School Evacuated Due To Odor From Minor Gas Leak

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A minor gas leak at a San Francisco elementary school early Friday morning led to a precautionary evacuation after the smell of gas apparently lingered at the school, according to San Francisco Unified School District officials.

Ground staff at Leonard R. Flynn Elementary School, located at 3125 Cesar Chavez St., noticed the smell of gas at around 6 a.m. and contacted PG&E, SFUSD officials said.

PG&E responded and promptly resolved the incident. The building was then monitored and windows were open to clear out any lingering odor of gas, according to the SFUSD.

At around 8:30 a.m., the smell was still prevalent, prompting school officials to report it to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Students were then evacuated as a precaution. Firefighters however quickly determined the report was unfounded, fire spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.

At around 10:15 a.m., students and staff returned to the school.

No injuries were reported during the incident, according to Baxter.

