San Francisco School Evacuated Due To Odor From Minor Gas Leak

January 13, 2017 12:26 PM
Filed Under: Gas leak, San Francisco, School

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A minor gas leak at a San Francisco elementary school early Friday morning led to a precautionary evacuation after the smell of gas apparently lingered at the school, according to San Francisco Unified School District officials.

Ground staff at Leonard R. Flynn Elementary School, located at 3125 Cesar Chavez St., noticed the smell of gas at around 6 a.m. and contacted PG&E, SFUSD officials said.

PG&E responded and promptly resolved the incident. The building was then monitored and windows were open to clear out any lingering odor of gas, according to the SFUSD.

At around 8:30 a.m., the smell was still prevalent, prompting school officials to report it to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Students were then evacuated as a precaution. Firefighters however quickly determined the report was unfounded, fire spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.

At around 10:15 a.m., students and staff returned to the school.

No injuries were reported during the incident, according to Baxter.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia