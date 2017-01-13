Scathing DOJ Report Finds Chicago Police Use Excessive Force

CHICAGO (CBS NEWS) — Institutional problems within the Chicago Police Department have led to serious civil rights violations for years, including racial bias against blacks and a tendency to use excessive force, according to a U.S. Department of Justice report released Friday.

The Justice Department launched its investigation of the 12,000-officer force – one of the nation’s largest – in December 2015 following the release of dashcam video showing a white police officer shoot a black teenager, Laquan McDonald,16 times as he walked away holding a small, folded knife. The video of the 2014 shooting, which the city fought to keep from being released, inspired large protests and cost the city’s police commissioner his job.

READ MORE FROM CBS NEWS>>