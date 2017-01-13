Scathing DOJ Report Finds Chicago Police Use Excessive Force

CHICAGO (CBS NEWS) — Institutional problems within the Chicago Police Department have led to serious civil rights violations for years, including racial bias against blacks and a tendency to use excessive force, according to a U.S. Department of Justice report released Friday.
The Justice Department launched its investigation of the 12,000-officer force – one of the nation’s largest – in December 2015 following the release of dashcam video showing a white police officer shoot a black teenager, Laquan McDonald,16 times as he walked away holding a small, folded knife. The video of the 2014 shooting, which the city fought to keep from being released, inspired large protests and cost the city’s police commissioner his job.