‘Ghost Town Gang’ Auto Burglar With $1 Million Arrest Warrant Eludes Fremont Police

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fremont police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man with a $1 million active warrant for his arrest.

On Wednesday, officers responded to reports of an auto burglary at a shopping center near Auto Mall Parkway and Boscell Road in Fremont.

The officers recognized the suspect as 22-year-old Eddie Nute, as he fled patrol vehicles and eluded capture.

Police said Nute, who was arrested in Millbrae in October, was indicted last year by a Santa Clara County Grand Jury on over 50 counts of auto burglary, conspiracy and a gang enhancement.

According to police, Nute has been known to commit auto burglaries across the Bay Area in connection with the “Ghost Town Gang.”

Nute is described as a black man, five feet seven inches tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police have warned the public against approaching Nute as he may be dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Fremont police department’s special investigations unit at (510) 790-6965.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed