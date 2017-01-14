‘Ghost Town Gang’ Auto Burglar With $1 Million Arrest Warrant Eludes Fremont Police

January 14, 2017 2:53 PM
Filed Under: Auto Burglaries, Auto burglary, Auto Mall Parkway, Crime, Fremont Police, Ghost Town Gang

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Fremont police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man with a $1 million active warrant for his arrest.

On Wednesday, officers responded to reports of an auto burglary at a shopping center near Auto Mall Parkway and Boscell Road in Fremont.

The officers recognized the suspect as 22-year-old Eddie Nute, as he fled patrol vehicles and eluded capture.

Police said Nute, who was arrested in Millbrae in October, was indicted last year by a Santa Clara County Grand Jury on over 50 counts of auto burglary, conspiracy and a gang enhancement.

According to police, Nute has been known to commit auto burglaries across the Bay Area in connection with the “Ghost Town Gang.”

Nute is described as a black man, five feet seven inches tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police have warned the public against approaching Nute as he may be dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Fremont police department’s special investigations unit at (510) 790-6965.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia