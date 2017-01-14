SpaceX Launches 10 Satellites From Falcon 9 Rocket, Sticks Booster Landing At Sea

January 14, 2017 11:25 AM
Filed Under: Elon Musk, Falcon 9, SpaceX, Technology, Vandenberg Air Force Base

LOS ANGELES (CBS/AP) — SpaceX says its first launch of a Falcon 9 rocket since a fiery September accident has successfully placed a constellation of satellites in orbit.

The two-stage rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, at 9:54 a.m. Saturday to place 10 satellites into orbit for Iridium Communications Inc.

About nine minutes after liftoff, the first stage returned to Earth and landed successfully on a barge in the Pacific Ocean south of Vandenberg.

SpaceX officials say they identified all possible causes of the Sept. 1 accident and took corrective action. The company’s rockets were grounded during the investigation.

The return to flight is an important step for SpaceX, a California-based company that has about 70 launches in line, worth more than $10 billion.

