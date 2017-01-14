Salinas Police Investigate Thursday-Night Double Homicide

January 14, 2017 11:23 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Double Homicide, Fatal shooting, Gun violence, Homicide, Salinas, Salinas Police

SALINAS (CBS SF) — Two people died and two others were injured during a shooting Thursday night in Salinas, according to police.

The shooting occurred at about 9 p.m. in the 500 block of Sunrise Street, police said.

Police did not identify the two victims who died.

The two people who were wounded suffered gunshot wounds not considered life-threatening, according to police.

No arrests were made, however police detained three people and are continuing to investigate their role in the shooting, police said.

MORE ON THIS STORY AT KION-TV: Family of potential suspects in Salinas homicide speak out

Anyone with information about the double homicide is asked to call Detective Ken Hendrickson at (831) 758-7129 or Detective Ken Schwener at (831) 758-7276. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the police tip line at (831) 775-4222 or (800) 782-7463.

