Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested On Suspicion Of Attempted Murder

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — A Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputy was arrested early Friday morning in Sacramento on suspicion of attempted murder, police said Sunday.

Sacramento police said they responded at 1:58 a.m. on Friday to the 1100 block of G Street because someone called to say that a person had a gun and was disturbing others.

Officers who responded found a citizen holding a man down. Police alleged the man was 23-year-old Kyle Rowland of Sacramento.

Police said Rowland was an employee of the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Jimmy Lee said that sheriff’s officials are aware of an incident on Friday morning involving one of their employees.

Lee said sheriff’s officials are taking the incident seriously and that the employee has been fired. The employee was “on probationary status.”

Sacramento police allegedly recovered two guns in the home where the shooting occurred. No one was hurt.

Police alleged that Rowland had gathered with some people at the home when an argument took place and Knowland fired the gun.