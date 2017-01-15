Pair Pleads Guilty To Multiple Armed Robberies

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two men pleaded guilty in federal court in Oakland on Friday to committing multiple armed robberies at several Bay Area businesses last year, according to prosecutors.

Shawan Spragans, 41, of Oakland, and Merl Simpson, 47, of Antioch, both pleaded guilty to robbery affecting interstate commerce, conspiracy to

commit robbery, attempted robbery, discharging a firearm in order to commit robbery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, prosecutors said.

Spragans and Simpson both admitted to participating in conspiracy to commit robberies in early 2016, including an armed robbery of a Walgreens

pharmacy and multiple restaurants in Berkeley, as well as a bar in San Francisco.

Spragans and Simpson were arrested on April 21, 2016 by local law enforcement, and indicted federally in June. They made their first appearance

in federal court in July and have since been in federal custody.

Sentencing hearings for both men are scheduled for April 5 before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, according to prosecutors.