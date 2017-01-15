Suisun City Police Seek Identity Fraud Suspect Seen On Surveillance Video

January 15, 2017 12:52 PM
Filed Under: Crime, police identity fraud, Suisun City

SUISUN CITY (CBS SF) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who tried to buy more than $1,000 in merchandise from a Suisun City Walmart Saturday using a stolen debit card.

At around 10:30 a.m., an officer responded to the 1200 block of Potrero Circle, after a woman said her bank had notified her of suspicious transactions that had been recently attempted to her debit card, according to police.

The victim then noticed that her vehicle had been broken into and her debit card inside had been taken, police said.

The card had been used at Walmart, located at 350 Walters Road, and the Flyers gas station, located at 200 Sunset Ave.

With help from Walmart’s loss prevention manager, officers were able to trace the transactions and obtain surveillance images of the suspect and the vehicle he left in, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Suisun City police Officer Alexanderea Woody at (707) 421-7373. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Solano Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

