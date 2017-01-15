Two Injured In Shooting Near Emeryville Shopping Center

EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — Two people were wounded during a shooting near an Emeryville shopping center Saturday night, according to police.

At 9:27 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting involving two victims near Christy Avenue and Shellmound Street, near the Hyatt Place Hotel and the Bay Street Emeryville shopping center.

Upon arrival, officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Officers found a second victim inside the nearby BevMo store, located inside the Powell Street Plaza Shopping Center at 5717 Christie Ave., according to police.

Officers determined the two victims were together at the time of the shooting.

The pair was taken to the hospital and both are listed in stable condition, police said.

Police were unable to locate any suspects, however a possible suspect vehicle was described as a white or silver four-door sedan, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Emeryville police at (510) 596-3700.