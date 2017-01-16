Caltrain MLK Day Celebration Train Rolls Up Peninsula

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Marchers traveled from San Francisco’s Caltrain Station to Yerba Buena Gardens on Monday for a celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Many arrived on board a special Celebration Train traveling from San Jose to San Francisco, with stops in Palo Alto and San Mateo.

Caltrain’s special Martin Luther King Jr. Day train, which is run in conjunction with the Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Foundation is no longer called the Freedom Train.

The organization that previously sponsored the Freedom Train, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Association, halted its sponsorship in 2015 due to low ridership and withdrew rights to the name.

Monday’s events at Yerba Buena Gardens, were held with the theme “Justice in the Beloved Community.”

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed