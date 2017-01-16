Enter ‘Dub The Vote’ To Your Send Your Warriors Favs To 2017 NBA All-Star Game

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — You have until midnight ET on Monday, January 19 to vote to send your favorite Warriors player to the NBA All-Star Game 2017and win prizes on ‘Dub the Vote.’
JBL is behind the webpage, ‘Dub the Vote‘ featuring Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green for your consideration, but follow the link to the official NBA ballot and you can vote for any player in the Western and Eastern conference. Just follow the instructions.
Enter the ‘Dub the Vote’ contest and win prizes from JBL, including tickets a trip the the NBA All-Star game in New Orleans, NBA game tickets and a Charge 3 portable speaker.
Fans can also vote using NBA.com, the NBA app, Twitter, Facebook and Google.
This year’s All-Star Game is Sunday, February 19, at the Smoothie King Center. Singer John Legend will headline the halftime show. All-Star weekend includes a slam dunk contest, the Hall of Fame announcement and a host of parties and events for fans.
Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry (990,390) and Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James (1,066,147) lead their respective conferences in the voting, so far. Teammate Kevin Durant follows Curry and Buck’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is just behind James.
Five players with the best score in each conference will be named NBA All-Star Game starters.
All-Star voting began on December 25 and more than 21 million votes have been cast.
The All-Star lineup will be announced later in January.