Enter ‘Dub The Vote’ To Your Send Your Warriors Favs To 2017 NBA All-Star Game

January 16, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Curry, Dub the Vote, Durrant, Green, Klay, NBA, NBA All-Star Game, New Orleans, Oakland, Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — You have until midnight ET on Monday, January 19 to vote to send your favorite Warriors player to the NBA All-Star Game 2017and win prizes on ‘Dub the Vote.’

JBL is behind the webpage, ‘Dub the Vote‘ featuring Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green for your consideration, but follow the link to the official NBA ballot and you can vote for any player in the Western and Eastern conference. Just follow the instructions.

  • LINK: Dub the Vote

    Enter the ‘Dub the Vote’ contest and win prizes from JBL, including tickets a trip the the NBA All-Star game in New Orleans, NBA game tickets and a Charge 3 portable speaker.

    Fans can also vote using NBA.com, the NBA app, Twitter, Facebook and Google.

    This year’s All-Star Game is Sunday, February 19, at the Smoothie King Center. Singer John Legend will headline the halftime show. All-Star weekend includes a slam dunk contest, the Hall of Fame announcement and a host of parties and events for fans.

    Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry (990,390) and Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James (1,066,147) lead their respective conferences in the voting, so far. Teammate Kevin Durant follows Curry and Buck’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is just behind James.

    Five players with the best score in each conference will be named NBA All-Star Game starters.

    All-Star voting began on December 25 and more than 21 million votes have been cast.

    The All-Star lineup will be announced later in January.

    • Comments

    Leave a Reply

    Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

    Gravatar
    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More From CBS San Francisco

    Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
    Got Our Weather App?

    Important Announcement

    As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
    At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
    able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


    Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
    You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

    Here's how:

    • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
    • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
    • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


    If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

    Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

    Listen Live

    AM/FM Stations

    Featured Shows & Multimedia