Muslim, Catholic Leaders Gather In San Jose For MLK Day Prayer Event

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Religious leaders gathered in mutual support and prayer in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday in San Jose.

Leaders from the Muslim Community Association, the SABA Islamic Center, the South Bay Islamic Association, and the West Valley Muslim Association welcomed the Diocese of San Jose’s Bishop Patrick McGrath for a prayer event.

The program included comments from the bishop and other leaders, as well as a shared meal among attendees.

The event took place at the SABA Islamic Center in San Jose.

