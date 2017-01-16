Wife Of Orlando Shooter Arrested Outside San Francisco

January 16, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: Arrest, FBI, Noor Salman, Omar Mateen, Orlando Nightclub Massacre, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) — The wife of shooter Omar Mateen in the Orlando nightclub massacre has been arrested at a home outside San Francisco, sources tell CBS News.

Noor Salman is facing charges of aiding and abetting, as well as obstruction of justice in the case of the worst mass shooting in American history.

According to CNN, Noor was taken into custody by F.B.I. agents at her home outside San Francisco in Contra Costa County.

Investigators have long suspected she had some role in the attack, and it was reported she went ammo shopping with Mateen sometime before the shooting.

Salman, however, has told FBI investigators she tried to stop her husband from committing the attack.

The FBI is characterizing the shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub, as both a terrorist attack and a hate crime.

Noor is expected to appear in federal court in San Francisco on Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia