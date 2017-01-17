Berkeley Mom Set To Head To Washington For Women’s March

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Bay Area women are getting ready to march in the nation’s capitol with a bold message for President-elect Donald Trump.

The largest protest of the inauguration is expected to come the day after Trump is sworn in. From Washington D.C., to the Bay Area, thousands of women will be taking to the streets in a show of solidarity.

In the next couple of days, many Bay Area women will be flying east to attend the women’s march.

For Marina Hammergren of Berkeley, this is the first time she has ever been part of any kind of protest march.

“I’m going because I’m really mad,” said Hammergren.

With her family’s full support, the mother of three is headed to Washington D.C.

“It’s something I woke up and called my girlfriends and said, ‘We have to do this. We can’t step back and let people do this for us,'” she said.

Hammergren will unite with tens of thousands of other women from around the country, wearing symbolic pink hats.

A grandmother in Hawaii came up with idea and created an event on Facebook in November. Now about 200,000 are expected to march.

Rosemary Dumont walked in the 1963 march in Washington. She was 16 years fighting for civil rights. Dumont is 70 now. She says it’s hard to believe the battle is not over.

“It makes me sad; very sad. And sorry,” said Dumont.

On the event’s official website, organizers say “the rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized and threatened many of Americans.”

The site says this march is “the first step towards unifying our communities grounded in new relationships to create change from the grassroots level up.”

Hammergren’s friends live in other states. They are all catching a red eye and meeting in DC. They will be there during the inauguration, but their purpose is marching the day after.

“I feel like as a women and minority for all these years, I’m with Joe Biden on this one,” said Hammergren. “We should be mad and I can’t depend on other people to stand up for me and other women.”

Her son and husband will be attending other protest marches in the Bay Area.

“My mom raised me to embrace diversity and inclusion and now I’m getting to see her put that into practice,” said her son Nick Jimenez.

There will be marches in the Bay Area as well this Saturday. The so-called “sister marches” include a rally at San Francisco’s City Hall at 3 p.m.

Oakland marchers will gather at Madison Park at 10 a.m. and make their way toward Frank Ogawa Plaza.

And in San Jose, the march will start at City Hall at 10 a.m. and walk toward Cesar Chavez Park.