Best Stores In Baltimore For Second-hand Baby Gear

By Joel Furches

Babies grow so quickly, any clothes or gear you buy for them now will probably be obsolete in a few months. This being the case, why spend a lot of money on baby items, when you can get gently used products for a fraction of the price? There are a number of locations in Baltimore where you can sell your old baby stuff and purchase second-hand items for your tot, saving yourself some extra cash for diapers. Quality second-hand locations can be hard to come by, but here are a few that are known for good service, selection and pricing. Consider any of these venues for your baby.

Lily Pad Of Towson

6907 York Road

Baltimore, MD 21212

(410) 377-0025

www.lilypadoftowson.com

Known for its adorable store front and wide variety of gently-worn children’s clothes, furniture and baby accessories, Lily Pad keeps it fresh and seasonal by consigning items right on time. The owners are known for their eye in selecting some of the most adorable items for tots. Come in, yourself, and look at its expansive selection of baby items – and exceptionally wide variety of accessories and clothing, especially for the baby girls. You’re sure to leave with a few treasures when you explore the Lily Pad.

The Tot Spot

10811 Reisterstown Road, Suite B

Owings Mills, MD 21117

(410) 654-1147

Located in nearby Owings Mills, the Tot Spot is family owned and operated, and has the personal feel that comes with a Mom’n’Pop Shop. While the owners help you select the ideal items for your tot, let the kids take advantage of the hang-out area where youngsters can play and watch a movie. Meanwhile you have rows and rows of clean and well-sorted clothes, toys, furniture and accessories. The owners are always happy to make you a deal, so you can outfit an entire nursery from the Tot Spot alone. So head over and prepare for baby before she comes!

Elephant Trunk

317 Main St.

Reisterstown, MD 21136

(410) 517-1200

The Elephant Trunk is a tidy little consignment store hidden in the suburbs of Reisterstown. Though it looks like it might be a colonial home, it’s one of the best baby stores you’re likely to visit, with plenty of parking and an eye for unique and practical items for children. Having recently changed ownership, the shop has expanded its business and selection. Now, visit any of its six rooms of items, all cataloged and organized for your convenience. Once you look around, choose from clothes, toys, games, books and more.

Wear It Again Sam

3020 Mountain Road

Pasadena, MD 21122

(443) 637-7065

Wear It Again Sam is a small, family owned consignment store for children’s items, notable for its attentive staff, charming storefront and comfortable atmosphere. With years of experience under their belts, the friendly and personable owners are able to point you directly at the items which fit your baby’s needs. Known for brand-name items to fit every stage of your child’s early life, come in when your baby moves up to the next size, then trade in your old clothes and get the perfect new clothes to fit your baby’s growing needs. For those who live in Southern Baltimore County, Wear it Again Sam is the perfect location for your needs.

Little Kidsmart

8841 Belair Road

Nottingham, MD 21236

(410) 529-1323

Just outside of the White Marsh area, Little Kidsmart is conveniently located for those living in Northern Baltimore County. A storefront in a strip mall, Little Kidsmart is more of a conventional retail location for those shopping for gently used baby gear. For a second-hand store, Little Kidsmart is remarkably clean and well-organized. It also specializes in brand-name items at very affordable prices. Shop here for toys, clothes, shoes, baby carriers, strollers and more – all looking as clean and new as the day they were first purchased. The selection is better than any brand-name store with items specifically for babies. The owner is knowledgeable and polite, making for a quality shopping experience when you go.

