Fans Celebrate Betty White On Actress’ 95th Birthday

January 17, 2017 9:17 AM
(AP) – Betty White says the best thing about being 95 is that she’s still employed.

The actress is celebrating her birthday Tuesday. She tells Yahoo’s Katie Couric that she’s “most grateful” for still getting job offers. She says she appreciates “the fact that people have been so kind to me all these years.”

Following a series of high-profile celebrity deaths in 2016, one fan started a tongue-in-cheek fundraiser to help keep the “Golden Girls” star safe until 2017. White says fans “spoil me rotten” and adds that she enjoys “every minute of it.”

White was a trending topic on social media Tuesday thanks to well-wishes from fans.

Happy birthday sweet Betty White!

A photo posted by Valerie Bertinelli (@wolfiesmom) on

