Ed Lee Leads List Of Nation’s Highest Paid Mayors

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Of all the mayors of big cities across the country, a new report finds Mayor Ed Lee of San Francisco is paid the most.

According to data compiled by the American City Business Journals, Lee earns the biggest paycheck on a list of sixty major U.S. city mayors.

Lee is reportedly being paid $289,000 per year for his services. The second highest paid mayor on the list, Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles, makes $238,000 per year, $51,000 less than Lee.

While leading the nation’s most populous city, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is fourth at $225,000 per year.

The mayor on this list who’s paid the least is Allen Joines of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He’s on track to earn $13,000 this year.