House Cleaner Arrested In Connection With Mountain View Burglaries

January 17, 2017 3:36 PM
MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — A house cleaner was arrested over the weekend in connection with several home burglaries at residences where she also worked, according to Mountain View Police.

Police said a 36-year-old Mountain View resident reported two separate incidents — January 11 and January 12 — when she had gone to bed at her home on the 1900 block of Montecito Avenue only to find personal items and cash missing when she woke up, despite the fact that her door had been locked.

The victim told police the only other person who had access to her home was her house cleaner, 39-year-old Sandra Cuoto. During the course of their investigation, detectives learned that Cuoto was responsible for thefts at other homes she had cleaned. In those thefts, she stole personal items, jewelry and cash, among other items. The investigations into all of these cases are still ongoing.

Cuoto was arrested Saturday on suspicion of burglary, impersonation and violation of her probation. Authorities have reason to believe there may be other victims. Police are asking anyone who employed Cuoto as a house cleaner and was the victim of a burglary or theft to get in touch with Mountain View Police Det. Andrew Wong at 650-903-6389.

Authorities also offered some safety tips to help ensure that those employed to work in and around your home are certified in their jobs on the Mountain View police blog.

