WATCH LIVE: New Warriors Arena Groundbreaking In San Francisco

Katherine Heigl & Josh Kelley Welcome A Baby Boy

January 17, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: Baby Boy, Birth, Josh Kelley, Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr., Katherine Heigl

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Katherine Heigl has given birth to a baby boy.

A representative for the Heigl tells People magazine the actress and husband Josh Kelley welcomed Joshua Bishop Kelley, Jr. on Dec. 20. Joshua is the couple’s first son and Heigl’s first biological child. She has two adopted daughters, 4-year-old Adelaide and 8-year-old Naleigh.

Heigl said she and Kelley were “full of high hopes and bubbling anticipation” when announcing the pregnancy in June.

The 38-year-old Heigl shot to stardom on the ABC hit “Grey’s Anatomy” and in movies like “Knocked Up” and “27 Dresses.”

She’s currently set to play a defense lawyer in the upcoming CBS drama, “Doubt,” which premieres next month.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia