Obama Pardons Giants Great Willie McCovey’s Tax Fraud Conviction

January 17, 2017 2:36 PM
Filed Under: Commuted Sentence, Duke Snider, Pardon, President Obama, Willie McCovey

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey is among those who have received a pardon from President Barack Obama, days before the end of his presidency.

McCovey was convicted of tax evasion in 1995 for failing to report $70,000 in earnings generated by autograph sessions and memorabilia shows.

He was fined and received two years’ probation after pleading guilty to the charges.

Obama also pardoned McCovey’s one-time rival on the field, Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Famer Duke Snider, who pleaded guilty the same day with McCovey on similar tax fraud charges.

The baseball greats were among the 273 commutations and pardons announced by the President Tuesday

The 79-year-old McCovey spent 18 of his 22 major league seasons with the Giants and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1986. He is among the most revered former Giants in team history, with a statue of him outside AT&T Park, a cove named for him beyond the ballpark’s right field, and the team’s annual Willie Mac Award given for leadership and inspirational play.

Snider played the majority of his 17 seasons with the Dodgers, mostly when the team played in Brooklyn. He spent his final season in the major leagues with the Giants in 1964.

Snider was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame in 1980. He passed away in 2011 at the age of 84.

Carlos E. Castañeda is Senior Editor, News & Social Media for CBS San Francisco and a San Francisco native. You can follow him on Twitter or send him an email.

