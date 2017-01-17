Obamas To Vacation In California After Leaving White House

WASHINGTON (CBS SF) – After eight years in the White House, President Barack Obama and his family will be departing for Palm Springs for their first vacation post-presidency on Friday.

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest confirmed the vacation plans in his news conference on Tuesday.

“The President vowed he would take his family to a destination that is warmer than Washington, DC on Friday and Palm Springs fits the bill,” Earnest said.

In an interview with Steve Kroft of “60 Minutes”, Mr. Obama was asked what he was going to do on the 21st, the first morning of his post-presidency.

“Well, here’s one thing is I’m not setting my alarm. That, I’m certain of. That I am absolutely positive of. I’m going to spend time with Michelle. And, you know, we got some catching up to do. We’ve both been busy,” Obama said.

After vacationing, the Obamas will be returning to Washington, DC as daughter Sasha completes high school. Obama plans to remain busy in his post-presidency, as he is expected to write a memoir, develop his presidential library and set up a foundation.

“I won’t stop. In fact, I will be right there with you, as a citizen, for all my remaining days,” Obama said in his farewell address last week.