UC President Janet Napolitano Being Treated For Cancer

January 17, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Cancer, Janet Napolitan, Medicine, University of California

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — University of California President Janet Napolitano has been hospitalized due to side effects from ongoing cancer treatments, university officials said Tuesday.

Napolitano, 59, was diagnosed with cancer in August and is nearly finished with her treatment, according to a statement from the university.

She has continued working “at full capacity, without interruption or impact,” during that time and has kept the UC Board of Regents informed about her progress, the statement said.

However, unspecified side effects she experienced on Monday led to her being hospitalized. She is doing “extremely well” and is expected to be discharged from the hospital “in the next day or so.”

“While she is recuperating, UC’s senior leadership will continue to support President Napolitano in the management of the UC system and in advancing the University’s key priorities,” university officials said.

This is Napolitano’s second bout of cancer after a previous diagnosis was successfully treated, according to the university. She was governor of Arizona and the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama before she was hired to head the UC system in 2013.

