WATCH LIVE: New Warriors Arena Groundbreaking In San Francisco

Light Rail Train Crashes Into Vehicle Near VTA Office

January 17, 2017 12:15 PM
Filed Under: Crash, Light Rail, San Jose, Valley Transportation Authority, VTA

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light-rail train crashed into a vehicle in North San Jose Tuesday morning, VTA officials said.

The crash was reported around 10:50 a.m. at North First Street and River Oaks Parkway, a block from the VTA office at 3331 N. First St.

The train involved was headed north on the Alum Rock/Santa Teresa line, according to VTA spokeswoman Linh Hoang. No injuries were reported.

The accident was cleared around 11:20 a.m. Bus service was made available between the Baypointe and Bonaventura stations for both the Alum Rock/Santa Teresa and Mountain View/Winchester lines for affected riders.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia