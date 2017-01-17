Light Rail Train Crashes Into Vehicle Near VTA Office

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority light-rail train crashed into a vehicle in North San Jose Tuesday morning, VTA officials said.

The crash was reported around 10:50 a.m. at North First Street and River Oaks Parkway, a block from the VTA office at 3331 N. First St.

The train involved was headed north on the Alum Rock/Santa Teresa line, according to VTA spokeswoman Linh Hoang. No injuries were reported.

The accident was cleared around 11:20 a.m. Bus service was made available between the Baypointe and Bonaventura stations for both the Alum Rock/Santa Teresa and Mountain View/Winchester lines for affected riders.

