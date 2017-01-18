BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Bay Point Woman’s Body Remains In Submerged Vehicle After Crash In Isleton

January 18, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: Bay Point, CHP, Isleton, Missing woman, Sacramento River

ISLETON (CBS SF) — The body of a Bay Point woman whose car was found in the Sacramento River in Isleton Sunday night remains underneath the water and won’t be removed until at least Thursday, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

CHP Officer Michael Bradley said the woman was traveling toward Sacramento when her vehicle apparently skidded off state Highway 160 near Tyler Island Road around 9 p.m. and plunged into the river.

Bradley said he could not release the woman’s identification nor could he confirm that the woman had in fact died because the car had yet to be pulled from the water.

According to Bradley, the CHP has been in contact with the woman’s family about when the car will be removed from the river.

“The weather is ultimately what will determine when we can safely retrieve the vehicle.” Bradley said. “As conditions change, plans may change.”

The CHP said the vehicle will be retrieved by the Drowning Accident Rescue Team, a group of volunteers that works with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

