San Francisco GOP Member In DC For Trump Inauguration

January 18, 2017 9:21 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Hilary Hagenbuch, Inauguration, Republican Party, San Francisco

KCBS_740

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – While there may be more people from the Bay Area going to Washington to protest the swearing-in of Donald Trump as president than to celebrate, some local Republicans have traveled to DC to witness the inauguration.

Hilary Hagenbuch, a political consultant, president of the local Young Republicans, and vice chair of the San Francisco GOP, is among those making the trip to watch her first presidential swearing-in.

“I am incredibly excited. This is a very amazing opportunity and experience,” Hagenbuch told KCBS.

The 29-year-old said she is attending, even though Trump was not her choice for the Republican nomination.

“He was not my horse in the race. I was never anti-Trump,” Hagenbuch said.

She held out hope for Mitt Romney, but supported Trump enthusiastically when he won the nomination.

When asked what it is like to be in DC in a sea of like-minded Republicans instead of a lonely one in the Bay Area, she said, “It’s incredibly refreshing and a breath of fresh air to be able to, in a relaxed manner, talk politics without being on guard.”

Hagenbuch has a message for the protesters flocking to Washington to give the incoming president a chance.

“Because I actually think he’s going to do a great job of reaching the people and turning this country around. And we desperately need that,” she said.

