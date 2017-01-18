Fallen Tree Leaves Major Intersections In Santa Clara Without Power

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — About 2,200 Santa Clara residents and several major traffic signals lost power this evening when a tree fell on wires as well as a car, Silicon Valley Power officials said.

The tree fell at Scott Boulevard and Monroe Street sometime before 5:45 p.m., causing outages at traffic signals on Scott between El Camino Real and Martin Avenue.

Crews are working to isolate the damaged section. Silicon Valley Power spokesman Larry Owens said most customers would likely have power again by 7:30 p.m.

Update:estimated restoration is now 10:30pm. We are working as quickly as we safely can. — Silicon Valley Power (@SantaClaraPower) January 19, 2017

In San Jose, an estimated 8,252 PG&E customers lost power between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., according to PG&E spokeswoman Abby Figueroa.

One outage was thought to have been caused by a tree, but the cause of the another outage was still being determined Wednesday night. Crews were on site at both locations, Figueroa said.

PG&E estimates that service will be restored for affected customers on Wednesday evening.