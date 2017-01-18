BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEHuge Mudslide In Santa Cruz Mtns.SF Rockslide DangerSkyDrone 5 View Of Storm DamageInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic ConditionsGet The Weather App

Fallen Tree Leaves Major Intersections In Santa Clara Without Power

January 18, 2017 9:15 PM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Fallen Tree, Power outage, Santa Clara, Traffic Signals

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — About 2,200 Santa Clara residents and several major traffic signals lost power this evening when a tree fell on wires as well as a car, Silicon Valley Power officials said.

The tree fell at Scott Boulevard and Monroe Street sometime before 5:45 p.m., causing outages at traffic signals on Scott between El Camino Real and Martin Avenue.

Crews are working to isolate the damaged section. Silicon Valley Power spokesman Larry Owens said most customers would likely have power again by 7:30 p.m.

In San Jose, an estimated 8,252 PG&E customers lost power between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., according to PG&E spokeswoman Abby Figueroa.

One outage was thought to have been caused by a tree, but the cause of the another outage was still being determined Wednesday night. Crews were on site at both locations, Figueroa said.

PG&E estimates that service will be restored for affected customers on Wednesday evening.

 

