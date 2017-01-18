BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEHuge Mudslide In Santa Cruz Mtns.SF Rockslide DangerSkyDrone 5 View Of Storm DamageInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic ConditionsGet The Weather App

Hwy 160 In Antioch Completely Shut Down By Fallen Trees

January 18, 2017 7:34 PM
Filed Under: Antioch Bridge, Bay Area Storm, CHP, Fallen Trees, Highway 160, Storm

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol reported Wednesday night that Highway 160 would be shut down in both directions from Antioch Bridge to SR 12 until Thursday morning due to multiple trees down.

A Sigalert was issued at about 7:15 p.m. regarding the severe traffic alert.

CHP reports that there are downed trees blocking all lanes on CA-160 in both northbound and southbound directions between the Antioch Bridge toll plaza and CA-12 in Solano County. All lanes are blocked and the route is not expected to reopen until 9 a.m.

Drivers are advised to consider using alternate routes if traveling through the area.

