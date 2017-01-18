Hwy 160 In Antioch Completely Shut Down By Fallen Trees

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol reported Wednesday night that Highway 160 would be shut down in both directions from Antioch Bridge to SR 12 until Thursday morning due to multiple trees down.

A Sigalert was issued at about 7:15 p.m. regarding the severe traffic alert.

CHP reports that there are downed trees blocking all lanes on CA-160 in both northbound and southbound directions between the Antioch Bridge toll plaza and CA-12 in Solano County. All lanes are blocked and the route is not expected to reopen until 9 a.m.

Drivers are advised to consider using alternate routes if traveling through the area.