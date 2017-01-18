BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEMiserable PM Commute AheadSkyDrone 5 View Of Storm DamageInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Man, Woman Killed In Crash Outside Morgan Hill Identified

January 18, 2017 1:53 PM
Filed Under: CHP, Fatal crash, Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A man and woman who were both killed Tuesday afternoon when their cars collided outside Morgan Hill have been identified, California Highway Patrol officers said.

San Jose resident Scott Lane, 51, was driving a 2012 Volkswagen Golf south on Hale Avenue, north of Willow Springs Road, in what witnesses described as a reckless manner, passing cars on the west shoulder at an estimated 65 mph.

Around 3 p.m., Lane crossed the solid double yellow lines, crashing into 29-year-old Morgan Hill resident Malissa Moon’s 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, which was traveling south on Hale Avenue at an estimated 45 mph, CHP officers said.

The front left portion of Lane’s Golf crashed into the front left of Moon’s Tahoe in a crash that CHP officers believe killed both drivers immediately, despite that they were both wearing seatbelts.

Witnesses called 911 and fire and ambulance crews tried to administer CPR. Both drivers were pinned inside their cars, according to the CHP.

The drivers were pronounced dead at 3:14 p.m. and 3:17 p.m. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been a factor in the collision.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia