Man, Woman Killed In Crash Outside Morgan Hill Identified

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A man and woman who were both killed Tuesday afternoon when their cars collided outside Morgan Hill have been identified, California Highway Patrol officers said.

San Jose resident Scott Lane, 51, was driving a 2012 Volkswagen Golf south on Hale Avenue, north of Willow Springs Road, in what witnesses described as a reckless manner, passing cars on the west shoulder at an estimated 65 mph.

Around 3 p.m., Lane crossed the solid double yellow lines, crashing into 29-year-old Morgan Hill resident Malissa Moon’s 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, which was traveling south on Hale Avenue at an estimated 45 mph, CHP officers said.

The front left portion of Lane’s Golf crashed into the front left of Moon’s Tahoe in a crash that CHP officers believe killed both drivers immediately, despite that they were both wearing seatbelts.

Witnesses called 911 and fire and ambulance crews tried to administer CPR. Both drivers were pinned inside their cars, according to the CHP.

The drivers were pronounced dead at 3:14 p.m. and 3:17 p.m. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been a factor in the collision.

