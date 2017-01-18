BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Sinkhole Caused By Storms Prompts State Of Emergency In Orinda

January 18, 2017 7:28 AM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Orinda, Sinkhole, State of emergency

ORINDA (CBS SF) – The city council of Orinda declared a State of Emergency Tuesday night because of a large sinkhole caused by last week’s wet weather.

City Manager Janet Keeter said city work crews still have a lot of work cut out for them to make repairs on the 72-inch sinkhole. But, with more storms bearing down on the bay, Keeter said much of the work will have to wait.

“We were actually hoping to get in and start working in the sinkhole to remove debris and assess the damage,” Keeter told KPIX 5.

Keeter estimates repairs will take at least four weeks, depending on the weather during that time.

Meanwhile, traffic is being diverted off busy Miner Road, causing drivers to go out of their way to get to the Sleepy Hollow and Orinda Downs neighborhoods.

The hole was discovered near Camino Lenada last week after a major storm. Two sewer lines in the hole ruptured as well and also have to be repaired.

