Storm Brings Flash Flood Warning To Sonoma County, Shuts Down Highway 1

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — “Move to higher ground!” announced the National Weather Service Wednesday evening after issuing a flash flood warning in parts of Sonoma County.

At about 8:15 p.m., the NWS said flash flooding is already occurring in southeastern Sonoma County, including the cities of Petaluma, Sebastopol and Santa Rosa, among others.

The warning will remain in effect until 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

State Highway 1 in Marin County was shut down near Muir Beach Overlook and Novato Boulevard was also closed east of Point Reyes-Petaluma Road due to a downed tree.