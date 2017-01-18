BAY AREA STORM COVERAGEHuge Mudslide In Santa Cruz Mtns.SF Rockslide DangerSkyDrone 5 View Of Storm DamageInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS Traffic ConditionsGet The Weather App

Storm Brings Flash Flood Warning To Sonoma County, Shuts Down Highway 1

January 18, 2017 8:56 PM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Flash Flood Warning, National Weather Service, Sonoma County, Storm

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — “Move to higher ground!” announced the National Weather Service Wednesday evening after issuing a flash flood warning in parts of Sonoma County.

At about 8:15 p.m., the NWS said flash flooding is already occurring in southeastern Sonoma County, including the cities of Petaluma, Sebastopol and Santa Rosa, among others.

The warning will remain in effect until 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

State Highway 1 in Marin County was shut down near Muir Beach Overlook and Novato Boulevard was also closed east of Point Reyes-Petaluma Road due to a downed tree.

