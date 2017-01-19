TRUMP INAUGURATION: LIVE CBSN Coverage From WashingtonLIVE Protesters On Golden Gate BridgeList Of Bay Area Protests

BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Baldwin, De Niro, Moore Join Hundreds At Trump Protest

January 19, 2017 9:38 PM
Filed Under: Alec Baldwin, Donald Trump, Inauguration, Michael Moore, Protest, Robert DeNiro

NEW YORK (AP) – City mayors, actors and hundreds of New Yorkers have gathered outside a Donald Trump building for a pre-inauguration demonstration.

Organizers said the Thursday event outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower near Central Park was meant to express concern about the president-elect’s plans.

Director Michael Moore urged the crowd to regularly call their representatives in Congress, giving out a switchboard number.

The mayors of New York City and Minneapolis also joined the rally.

Actor Alec Baldwin, who portrays an exaggerated Trump on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” briefly did his impression for the crowd. He says Americans wary of Trump’s policies should become more civically involved.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia