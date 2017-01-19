50% In Bay Area Believe Trump Will Be Among Worst Presidents

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – One day before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated, a new KPIX 5 / SurveyUSA poll finds less than one in four Bay Area adults approve of the incoming commander-in-chief.

In a survey of 500 adults, 24 percent of respondents told SurveyUSA that they have a favorable view of Trump, while 56 percent of respondents have an unfavorable view.

The new administration is viewed unfavorably by 65 percent of respondents age 65 and older, 64 percent of African-Americans and 59 percent of women.

• READ MORE: Complete Poll Results From SurveyUSA (.pdf)

While Trump campaigned on the slogan “Make America Great Again,” only 14 percent of respondents said he would go down in history among the greatest presidents. Meanwhile, 50 percent of those surveyed predict that he will go down as one of the worst presidents.

Among Republicans surveyed, 37 percent said Trump would be among the greatest presidents, while another 33 percent said his presidency would be somewhere in the middle.

The unfavorable view of Trump by many in the Bay Area extends to his prospects of completing a full four-year term in office. While 40 percent said he would serve out his full term, 36 percent of respondents predict Trump would be removed from office. Another nine percent of survey respondents predicted Trump would choose to leave.

Respondents were also asked about the incoming president’s relationship with Russia. Forty percent said they were “not at all comfortable,” while another 21 percent said they were “not very comfortable.” Only 15 percent told SurveyUSA that they were “very comfortable” with the relationship between Trump and Russia.

A declassified intelligence report released earlier this month said Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a campaign to influence the election in favor of Trump, a claim the President-elect has dismissed.

The poll taken on Wednesday has a margin of error of plus / minus 4.5 percentage points.