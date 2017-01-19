Facebook CEO Zuckerburg Tries To Buy Out Land Near His Hawaii Estate

HONOLULU (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is going to court to gain ownership of isolated pockets of land tucked away within his sprawling estate in Hawaii.

Many of the 14 parcels on the island of Kauai are less than an acre. They initially belonged to Native Hawaiians who were awarded the land during the 19th century, when private property was established.

Court documents filed by Zuckerberg’s attorneys last month say many of the owners died without a will and courts never established who inherited the land.

They say hundreds of people could own an interest in the parcels, including many who aren’t aware they do.

The lawsuits ask a court to determine who the owners are and provide them fair compensation. Judges frequently order auctions in similar cases.

Zuckerberg said on Facebook that no one will be forced off the land.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.