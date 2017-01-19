Iron Maiden To Play Oakland For First Time In 30 Years

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Iconic British metal band Iron Maiden is returning to North America for the latest leg of its “Book of Souls” tour, including the group’s first show in Oakland since the late 1980s.

The band and Live Nation announced the summer tour dates promoting Iron Maiden’s most recent recording Thursday morning.

Maiden released Book of Souls in 2015. The double-disc studio effort debuted at the #1 spot on the charts for over 40 countries worldwide. The tour kicked off last year, with the band playing shows in the U.S., Canada and 34 other countries.

Theatrical Swedish metal band Ghost will perform as special guests for this latest leg of the “Book of Souls” tour.

The Wednesday, July 5 concert at Oakland’s Oracle Arena will mark the band’s first performance at the arena since since the February 21, 1987 date during the “Somewhere on Tour” jaunt.

Most of the group’s Bay Area performances since reuniting with lead singer Bruce Dickinson and original guitarist Adrian Smith in 1999 have been at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View (though a couple of tours also stopped at the Concord Pavilion).

Tickets for the Oracle Arena concert go on sale next Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Tickets are $39.50-$99.50 for reserved seats and $99.50 for general admission plus applicable charges. Presale tickets through Iron Maiden’s fan club will start on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.

According to a press release, fans can expect an elaborate, Maya-themed stage and several appearance from the band’s zombie mascot, Eddie.

Other U.S. cities on the 2017 tour include Lincoln, Nebraska, Oklahoma City, Minneapolis, and Brooklyn.