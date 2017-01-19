BAY AREA STORM COVERAGESeries Of Storms Lined UpHuge Mudslide In Santa Cruz Mtns.SkyDrone 5 Over Storm DamageInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Miguel Ferrer Has Died

January 19, 2017 2:29 PM
Filed Under: Death, Miguel Ferrer, NCIS, Notable Deaths 2017, Twin Peaks

By Ned Ehrbar

(CBS NEWS) – Noted character actor Miguel Ferrer, star of “Crossing Jordan,” “Twin Peaks” and “NCIS: Los Angeles,” has died following a battle with cancer. He was 61.

Born in Santa Monica, California, Ferrer began his career working on numerous television shows in the 1980s, with guest appearances on the likes of “CHiPs,” “Cagney & Lacey” and “Magnum P.I.” In 1990, he debuted as FBI agent Albert Rosenfeld on David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks.”

Ferrer reprised that role on Showtime’s upcoming “Twin Peaks” revival, which debuts later this year. His death was first reported by Deadline.

In 2001, he starred opposite Jill Hennessy on “Crossing Jordan,” which ran for six years. And in 2012 he joined the cast of CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” opposite LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell.

Ferrer’s numerous film gigs included “RoboCop,” “Blank Check,” Hot Shots! Part Deux” and “Iron Man 3.” He is survived by his wife and two sons.

“Today, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ lost a beloved family member,” showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement. “Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart. Our thoughts go out to his wife Lori, his sons, and his entire family. He will be greatly missed.”

 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 

