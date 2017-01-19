BAY AREA STORM COVERAGESeries Of Storms Lined UpHuge Mudslide In Santa Cruz Mtns.SkyDrone 5 Over Storm DamageInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

President-Elect Trump Fires Up Supporters At Inaugural Concert

January 19, 2017 5:12 PM
Filed Under: Inaugural concert, Inauguration, President Trump, Trump Inauguration

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says he was elected to the White House because people wanted “real change.” And he says he’s confident he’ll be able to unite the country behind him.

Trump addressed supporters on the eve of his inauguration at the end of a concert on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial which Trump attended along with members of his family.

“There’s never been a movement like this. It’s something very special,” Trump told the crowd at the conclusion of the “Make America Great Again” concert. “I had something to do with it but you had much more to do with it.”

Trump said he would unify the country and pledged to make it better for everyone.

Alluding to forecasts of wet weather in the nation’s capital Friday, Trump said rain or shine, the feeling at his inauguration Friday is “going to be beautiful.”

Earlier Thursday in keeping with tradition of incoming Presidents, the President-elect placed a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery. Trump was joined in the ceremony by Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

The pair silently placed a wreath in front of the Tomb of the Unknowns — a monument dedicated to service members whose remains were never identified. After placing the wreath, the two men put their hands on their hearts as solemn music played.

Trump’s family, including his wife, Melania, and adult children and grandchildren were also present.

