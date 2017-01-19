BAY AREA STORM COVERAGESeries Of Storms Lined UpHuge Mudslide In Santa Cruz Mtns.SkyDrone 5 Over Storm DamageInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Suspect Arrested In Rohnert Park Sexual Assault Of Disabled Woman

January 19, 2017 3:43 PM
Filed Under: Arrest, Disabled Woman, Rohnert Park, Sexual assault

ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Thursday arrested a transient on suspicion of sexually assaulting a developmentally disabled woman in an apartment Tuesday.

Richard Wells, 53, was arrested around 9:30 a.m. while standing near a van in a parking lot at 587 Rohnert Park Expressway, Sgt. Jeff Justice said.

Wells met the 44-year-old disabled woman around 8 p.m. Tuesday at a shopping center in the 600 block of Rohnert Park Expressway and followed her back to her apartment in the 700 block of Laguna Drive where the assault took place, Justice said.

The victim identified Wells as the suspect, and Wells was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sodomy and oral copulation of a person incapable of giving consent, penetration with a foreign object and burglary with intent to commit a felony, Justice said.

The victim notified her caregiver about the assault and public safety officers were then notified on Wednesday, Justice said.

Wells was booked into Sonoma County Jail under $500,000 bail.

Justice said Wells has previous arrests for narcotics and lewd conduct, and he was living in shelters and in a van.

