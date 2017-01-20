San Francisco Protesters Rally At ICE, Wells Fargo, Israeli Consulate

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Thousands of protesters marched from Market Street to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in San Francisco’s Financial District Friday morning, following the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

At about 10:45 a.m., hundreds of protesters, spanning about six blocks on Sansome Street, marched to the ICE offices, located at the intersection of Sansome and Washington streets.

An ICE employee could be heard saying, “This is crazy!” while a San Francisco police officer at the head of the march could be heard saying, “We have no idea where they’re going,” referring to the protesters.

One man standing outside the ICE offices carried a sign in both Arabic and English that read, “No! Stop Trump/Pence fascist regime before it starts.”

Meanwhile, other groups of anti-Trump protesters gathered on the Golden Gate Bridge and outside Uber headquarters.

Other protesters were gathered outside the Israeli Consulate as well as the Wells Fargo Bank headquarters and 555 California St., which Trump partially owns.

Throughout the day, police in Washington D.C. have been clashing with people protesting Trump’s inauguration and using pepper spray on protesters.

At about 2:20 p.m. EST, video footage showed flash bang grenades going off in the capitol.

Meanwhile, at the inaugural luncheon, House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presented Vice-President Mike Pence, shortly before 3 p.m. EST, with one of the U.S. flags that flew over the capitol during the inauguration.

Pelosi reminded Pence that the flag represents “liberty and justice for all” and said she was looking forward to working with him.

By Hannah Albarazi – Follow her on Twitter: @hannahalbarazi.