TRUMP INAUGURATION: Complete CoverageLIVE CBSN Coverage From WashingtonList Of Bay Area Protests

BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

San Francisco Protesters Rally At ICE, Wells Fargo, Israeli Consulate

January 20, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Anti-Trump, ICE, Inauguration, Israeli Consulate, Offices, Protesters, rally, San Francisco, Wells Fargo

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Thousands of protesters marched from Market Street to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices in San Francisco’s Financial District Friday morning, following the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump.

At about 10:45 a.m., hundreds of protesters, spanning about six blocks on Sansome Street, marched to the ICE offices, located at the intersection of Sansome and Washington streets.

Protester outside ICE offices in San Francisco on January 20, 2017. (Photo: Hannah Albarazi)

Protester outside ICE offices in San Francisco on 1/20/2017. (Photo: Hannah Albarazi)

An ICE employee could be heard saying, “This is crazy!” while a San Francisco police officer at the head of the march could be heard saying, “We have no idea where they’re going,” referring to the protesters.

One man standing outside the ICE offices carried a sign in both Arabic and English that read, “No! Stop Trump/Pence fascist regime before it starts.”

Meanwhile, other groups of anti-Trump protesters gathered on the Golden Gate Bridge and outside Uber headquarters.

TRUMP INAUGURATION: Complete Coverage

Other protesters were gathered outside the Israeli Consulate as well as the Wells Fargo Bank headquarters and 555 California St., which Trump partially owns.

Throughout the day, police in Washington D.C. have been clashing with people protesting Trump’s inauguration and using pepper spray on protesters.

 

At about 2:20 p.m. EST, video footage showed flash bang grenades going off in the capitol.

Meanwhile, at the inaugural luncheon, House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presented Vice-President Mike Pence, shortly before 3 p.m. EST, with one of the U.S. flags that flew over the capitol during the inauguration.

Pelosi reminded Pence that the flag represents “liberty and justice for all” and said she was looking forward to working with him.

By Hannah Albarazi – Follow her on Twitter: @hannahalbarazi.

Comments

One Comment

  1. LayoffBlog.com (@layoffblog) says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Deport them NOW. The rest – throw’em in jail for riots

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia