Artists React To Trump Inauguration On Social Media

Trump's Inauguration elicited a range of responses. January 20, 2017 10:15 AM
By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President Of The United States today and artists took to social media to react.

The Game took a shot at the new Commander-in-chief, making fun of his hair. Ellie Goulding shared her thoughts about moving forward with compassion. Rihanna, Adele and others took a moment to say goodbye to President Obama. Diplo, well, he didn’t find his spirit animal.

Check out some of the best posts below:

worst breakup ever. 🙌🏿

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Your new presidents side profile 🖕🏾lol 😂😂😂

A photo posted by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

