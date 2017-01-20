Artists React To Trump Inauguration On Social Media

By Radio.com Staff
(RADIO.COM) – Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President Of The United States today and artists took to social media to react.
The Game took a shot at the new Commander-in-chief, making fun of his hair. Ellie Goulding shared her thoughts about moving forward with compassion. Rihanna, Adele and others took a moment to say goodbye to President Obama. Diplo, well, he didn’t find his spirit animal.
Check out some of the best posts below:
