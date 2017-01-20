Artists React To Trump Inauguration On Social Media

By Radio.com Staff

(RADIO.COM) – Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President Of The United States today and artists took to social media to react.

The Game took a shot at the new Commander-in-chief, making fun of his hair. Ellie Goulding shared her thoughts about moving forward with compassion. Rihanna, Adele and others took a moment to say goodbye to President Obama. Diplo, well, he didn’t find his spirit animal.

Check out some of the best posts below:

I love being right. Not just in my own head like an ignorant moron. But factually correct. And I sincerely hope I'm wrong about Donald Trump — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) January 20, 2017

In these times, unite in kindness, deeper understanding, compassion, love, and knowledge. Make sure the truth keeps its meaning. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) January 20, 2017

you are so cool ❤️💧 pic.twitter.com/95Hc414LMD — Paramore (@paramore) January 20, 2017

Old lady furiously clapping w proud face at the airport watching inauguration on a tiny tv is opposite of my spirit animal #sad #strange — dip (@diplo) January 20, 2017

worst breakup ever. 🙌🏿 A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Your new presidents side profile 🖕🏾lol 😂😂😂 A photo posted by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on Jan 20, 2017 at 9:12am PST

