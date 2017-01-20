TRUMP INAUGURATION: Complete CoverageList Of Bay Area Protests

Trump Reportedly Picks Net Neutrality Foe To Lead FCC

January 20, 2017 2:44 PM
Filed Under: Ajit Pai, FCC, Net neutrality, President Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has reportedly picked a fierce critic of the Obama-era “net neutrality” rules to be chief regulator of the nation’s airwaves and internet connections.

Citing unidentified people, Bloomberg and Politico both reported Friday that the next chairman of the Federal Communications Commission will be Ajit Pai, an old hand at the agency. Pai’s chief of staff, Matthew Berry, declined to comment. FCC spokesmen did not immediately reply to emails.

Pai is one of the two Republican commissioners on a 5-member panel that regulates the country’s communications infrastructure, including TV, phone and internet service.

The Republicans’ FCC majority would help them roll back pro-consumer policies that upset many phone and cable industry groups, including net neutrality rules that bar internet service providers from favoring websites and apps over others.

