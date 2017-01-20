TRUMP INAUGURATION: Complete CoverageList Of Bay Area Protests

BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Santa Barbara Canyon Floods As Storm Drenches California

January 20, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: California Storm, El Capitan Canyon, Flooding, Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA (CBS / AP) – A flood on the southern Santa Barbara County coast has swept cabins and vehicles down a narrow canyon as the latest storm drenches California.

County Fire Department Capt. Dave Zaniboni says a creek overflowed at midmorning Friday and swept five cabins and 15 vehicles down the canyon which lies just above El Capitan State Beach.

Firefighters rescued one person from a vehicle and another person got out of a vehicle on their own. Neither was injured.

Zaniboni says a dozen people are stuck up El Capitan Canyon but none are injured. Authorities are trying to determine how to get those people out.

The canyon contains a private campground with 200 cabins.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia