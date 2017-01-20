Santa Barbara Canyon Floods As Storm Drenches California

SANTA BARBARA (CBS / AP) – A flood on the southern Santa Barbara County coast has swept cabins and vehicles down a narrow canyon as the latest storm drenches California.

County Fire Department Capt. Dave Zaniboni says a creek overflowed at midmorning Friday and swept five cabins and 15 vehicles down the canyon which lies just above El Capitan State Beach.

El Capitan canyon flood pic.twitter.com/6CBr400MLO — Dave Zaniboni (@SBCFireInfo) January 20, 2017

Firefighters rescued one person from a vehicle and another person got out of a vehicle on their own. Neither was injured.

Zaniboni says a dozen people are stuck up El Capitan Canyon but none are injured. Authorities are trying to determine how to get those people out.

The canyon contains a private campground with 200 cabins.

