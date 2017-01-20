Pedestrian Killed On I-80 In Richmond May Have Jumped From Overpass

TRUMP INAUGURATION:Continuing Coverage of Bay Area Reactions, Events, Protests
January 20, 2017 9:39 PM
Filed Under: CHP, Contra Costa County, Interstate 80, Pedestrian Killed, Richmond, Suicide

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A fatality reported on Interstate 80 in Richmond Friday evening is being investigated as a possible suicide, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was first reported around 8 p.m. when a caller stated that a pedestrian may have jumped into traffic from an overpass near McBryde Avenue.

Responding officers found a victim who had been struck by at least one vehicle lying in traffic, deceased, and closed all westbound lanes of the highway.

The left two lanes of the roadway were open by around 8:40 p.m., but drivers were advised to expect delays.

As of 8:50 p.m., investigators were trying to confirm reports that the pedestrian had jumped into traffic. Further details were not immediately available.

