Pres. Trump And First Lady Celebrate At 3 Inaugural Balls

January 20, 2017 10:38 PM
WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — The nation’s 45th president, Donald Trump, returned to the White House after attending three inaugural balls celebrating his election.

The president used the balls to recount his victory and to let supporters know that “now the fun begins.”

CONTINUING COVERAGE: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump

One of the biggest cheers of the night came when he asked whether he should continue to use his Twitter account. The crowd gave the question a resounding yes.

The president took part in one dance at each ball after giving a short speech. The president chose to dance to the song “My Way” during the first two balls and “I Will Always Love You” for the third.

