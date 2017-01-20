TRUMP INAUGURATION: LIVE CBSN Coverage From WashingtonLIVE Protesters On Golden Gate BridgeList Of Bay Area Protests

Prince William To Leave Job As Air Ambulance Pilot

January 20, 2017 5:55 AM
Filed Under: East Anglia Air Ambulance, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON (AP) — Prince William will soon leave his job as an air ambulance helicopter pilot to spend more time on royal duties.

Kensington Palace said in a statement Friday that William, his wife Kate and their two children will spend more time in London and less time at their country home in Norfolk.

CAMBRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 13: Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge as he begins his new job with the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) at Cambridge Airport on July 13, 2015 in Cambridge, England. The former RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot will work as a co-pilot transporting patients to hospital from emergencies ranging from road accidents to heart attacks. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau WPA - Pool/Getty Images)

Prince William (credit: Stefan Rousseau WPA – Pool/Getty Images)

William will stop his work with the East Anglia Air Ambulance service in the summer.

The move will enable 3-year-old Prince George to start school in London in the fall.

Officials say William and Kate will still have their primary residence in Norfolk but will have more time to represent Queen Elizabeth II at numerous events.

The 90-year-old queen still maintains a busy public schedule but has in recent years cut back on some of her charity appearances.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

