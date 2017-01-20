Protesters March Against Trump In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Protesters braved heavy rain in the South Bay to march in San Jose against the inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the United States.

The protesters started gathering in Plaza de Cesar Chavez before the planned rally at 11 a.m. The march left the plaza on its way to the federal building and City Hall just before noon.

Protesters are carrying signs reading “Stop the unending war,” “No mass deportations,” “Donald ¡vete! Kleptocrat – sexual predator,” and “Not my president.”

Activists focused on the environment, justice, labor and faith communities are protesting together.

“Instead of working separately, we’re working together against the platform of fear and hate that the new administration brings in,” Rise Up spokeswoman Shaunn Cartwright said. “By uniting, we will rise above this and we will resist the fear and hate.”

Brett Bymaster, a pastor at the River Church in San Jose, said he lives in the predominantly Latino Washington community in downtown San Jose.

“I am an evangelical Christian, and I definitely did not vote for Donald Trump,” Bymaster said. “We’re big supporters of undocumented immigrants and really want to fight for people’s rights.”

“We cannot tolerate the mass deportation, trying to portray Latinos as criminals and rapists,” San Jose resident Omar Vasquez, a 37-year-old bus driver and Peruvian immigrant, said. “He’s doing the same thing with Muslims, right? Telling them that they are terrorists.”

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.