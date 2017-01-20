Southbound Highway 17 Shut Down By Fallen Tree

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — All southbound lanes of CA-17 were blocked early Friday evening due to a fallen tree, according to CHP.

The tree fell just north of Redwood Estates Road. A Sig-alert was issued shortly after 5:30 p.m. The left northbound lane was also blocked by the tree.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes. CHP said there is no estimated time of re-opening the lanes.

Highway 17 has faced it’s share of troubles between fallen trees and slides from the unstable, saturated ground during the recent storms, as has the entire region around the Santa Cruz Mountains.

On Highway 9, 2.5 miles south of downtown Felton, a 45-foot-tall chunk of the mountain gave way. The slide shut down a four-mile stretch of the highway.