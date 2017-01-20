Bay Area Trump Supporters Hold An Inauguration Ball

SANTA ROSA (KPIX 5) — Bay Area Republicans are holding an inauguration ball of their own in Santa Rosa to celebrate the beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Organizers say they’re expecting close to 200 people to attend the event at the Flamingo Conference Center.

This is a big night for bay area republicans, not just because president trump is now in office, but because they say, being conservative in the Bay Area comes with extreme criticism.

Event organizer Edelweiss Geary said, “A lot of these people coming tonight, when they go someplace they never discuss their politics; they never say a word. Because they know that they will be criticized, made fun of, even called names.”

North Bay Republicans attending the ball will celebrate by watching or rewatching the presidential inauguration on a big screen.

There will also be food and dancing, and more importantly, a space where they say, they can speak freely with like-minded individuals.

Republicans attending the Friday night festivities said it’s been a long election for them in the Bay Area, so this will truly be a free celebration.

Earlier Friday and on the other side of the Bay Area, Trump supporters in the East Bay held an inauguration watch party.

They said they were happy with his address and say he has to win over hearts and minds of those on the other side of the aisle.

One woman in particular is looking forward to Trump rebuilding the military.

Trump supporter Terri Terry said, “I have a son in the Marines and it really makes me feel a lot more comfortable that they’re going to start giving him the tools and everything that they need and the support they need to get their jobs done in a safe way.”

They say they’re confident Trump will “Make America Great Again.”